Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Nuggets
A look at the first five on the floor.
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets were announced.
HORNETS
G LaMelo Ball
G Terry Rozier
G/F Kelly Oubre Jr.
F PJ Washington
C Mason Plumlee
NUGGETS
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bruce Brown
Aaron Gorson
Nikola Jokic
