Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Pistons

A look at the first five on the floor.

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets were announced.

HORNETS

G LaMelo Ball

G Terry Rozier

G/F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F PJ Washington

C Mason Plumlee

PISTONS

G Jaden Ivey

G Killian Hayes

F Bojan Bogdanovic

F Isaiah Stewart

C Jalen Duren

