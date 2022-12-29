Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Thunder
A look at the first five for tonight's game.
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets were announced.
HORNETS
G LaMelo Ball
G Terry Rozier
F Gordon Hayward
F PJ Washington
C Mason Plumlee
THUNDER
G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
G Josh Giddey
F Lu Dort
F Jalen Williams
C Jaylin Williams
