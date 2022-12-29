Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Thunder

A look at the first five for tonight's game.

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets were announced.

HORNETS

G LaMelo Ball

G Terry Rozier

F Gordon Hayward

F PJ Washington

C Mason Plumlee

THUNDER

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

G Josh Giddey

F Lu Dort

F Jalen Williams

C Jaylin Williams

