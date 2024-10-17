All Hornets

Starting lineups for preseason finale between Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers

A look at the first group on the floor for tonight's Hornets game.

Schuyler Callihan

It's finally here...the preseason finale. Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets will close out preseason play with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Moments ago, each team released the starting lineups for tonight's action, and both will begin the night with most of their starters.

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball

Brandon Miller

Seth Curry

Grant Williams

Nick Richards

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton

Andrew Nembhard

Aaron Nesmith

Pascal Siakam

Myles Turner

The Hornets and Pacers will get things underway at 7 p.m. EST. You can catch the action on Bally Sports Southeast.

Published
