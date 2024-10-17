Starting lineups for preseason finale between Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers
It's finally here...the preseason finale. Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets will close out preseason play with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
Moments ago, each team released the starting lineups for tonight's action, and both will begin the night with most of their starters.
Charlotte Hornets
LaMelo Ball
Brandon Miller
Seth Curry
Grant Williams
Nick Richards
Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton
Andrew Nembhard
Aaron Nesmith
Pascal Siakam
Myles Turner
The Hornets and Pacers will get things underway at 7 p.m. EST. You can catch the action on Bally Sports Southeast.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Hornets hire Shawn Parker as new public address announcer
Ranking France's top NBA prospects: Where does Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaün land before his rookie season?
Grading Charlotte Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaün's first NBA start
Hornets Roundtable: The number one thing that will hold Charlotte back is...