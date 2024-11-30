All Hornets

Starting lineups for the Hornets divisional clash with the Atlanta Hawks

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game between Charlotte and Atlanta.

Schuyler Callihan

The Charlotte Hornets are hoping to get off the schneid this evening as they take on division rival, Atlanta Hawks. In order to do so, they'll need several players to step up in expanded roles as the Hornets remain without LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, Miles Bridges, Nick Richards, and Mark Williams.

Moments ago, both teams announced their starting lineups for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets

G Vasilije Micic

G Brandon Miller

G Josh Green

F Tidjane Salaün

F Moussa Diabaté

Atlanta Hawks

G Trae Young

G Dyson Daniels

F Zaccharie Risacher

F Jalen Johnson

C Clint Capela

The Hornets and Hawks will throw it up in the air at 6 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

