Starting lineups for the Hornets' road matchup vs. New York Knicks

A look at the first five for tonight's game between the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks.

Schuyler Callihan

It's a chance at revenge tonight for the Charlotte Hornets as they get another crack at the New York Knicks, a team they lost by one point to in the middle of their five-game homestand last week.

Charlotte remains without the services of LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, and Miles Bridges, but they do have their top two centers, Mark Williams and Nick Richards, back in the fold.

The Hornets are hoping to end not only a six-game losing streak but a five-game skid in the series with the Knicks.

Moments ago, both teams announced their starting lineups for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets

G Vasilije Micic

G Brandon Miller

G Josh Green

F Tidjane Salaün

C Nick Richards

New York Knicks

G Jalen Brunson

G Mikal Bridges

F Josh Hart

F OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

The Hornets and Knicks are scheduled to tip things off at 7:30 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

