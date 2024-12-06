Starting lineups for the Hornets' road matchup vs. New York Knicks
It's a chance at revenge tonight for the Charlotte Hornets as they get another crack at the New York Knicks, a team they lost by one point to in the middle of their five-game homestand last week.
Charlotte remains without the services of LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, and Miles Bridges, but they do have their top two centers, Mark Williams and Nick Richards, back in the fold.
The Hornets are hoping to end not only a six-game losing streak but a five-game skid in the series with the Knicks.
Moments ago, both teams announced their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G Vasilije Micic
G Brandon Miller
G Josh Green
F Tidjane Salaün
C Nick Richards
New York Knicks
G Jalen Brunson
G Mikal Bridges
F Josh Hart
F OG Anunoby
C Karl-Anthony Towns
The Hornets and Knicks are scheduled to tip things off at 7:30 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
