Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Clippers

Here are the starting lineups for tonight's game.

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Charlotte Hornets were announced.

HORNETS

G Terry Rozier

G/F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Jalen McDaniels

F PJ Washington

C Mason Plumlee

CLIPPERS

Reggie Jackson

Paul George

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

