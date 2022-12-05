Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Clippers
Here are the starting lineups for tonight's game.
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Charlotte Hornets were announced.
HORNETS
G Terry Rozier
G/F Kelly Oubre Jr.
F Jalen McDaniels
F PJ Washington
C Mason Plumlee
CLIPPERS
Reggie Jackson
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
