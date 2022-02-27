Skip to main content

Status Revealed for Cody Martin & Jalen McDaniels vs Pistons

The Hornets have announced the injury report for Sunday's game.

After missing the final six games leading up to the All-Star break with ankle and Achilles injuries, Cody Martin returned to the court on Friday against the Toronto Raptors.

Martin played 12 minutes and notched 8 points, 2 steals, and 2 assists but exited the game in the first half with lower back tightness. Martin was deemed questionable to play in Sunday's game against Detroit, but moments ago the team officially ruled him out. 

Jalen McDaniels (left ankle sprain) and Gordon Hayward (ankle) are also out. Backup center Nick Richards is questionable with right foot soreness.

The Hornets and Pistons are set to tip at 7 p.m. EST inside Spectrum Center.

