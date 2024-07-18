Status Update on Recent Hornets Draft Pick James Nnaji
Center James Nnaji was selected in the 2nd round of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons but his draft rights would go to the Hornets in a trade made on draft night.
The plan all along was to have Nnaji continue his development overseas before bringing him over to be a part of the rotation in Charlotte. Unfortunately, things are happening a little slower than anticipated. In 46 games this season Nnaji averaged just 2.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in very little action (just over seven minutes per contest).
On top of that, he underwent surgery to address lumbar spine issues he had which will keep him out for a few more months. According to Jose Ignacio Huguet, he is expected to remain in Barcelona for another year.
The Hornets have three centers on the roster in Mark Williams, Nick Richards, and Taj Gibson, and likely have a spot reserved in Greensboro for Jake Stephens who has performed well in Summer League.
