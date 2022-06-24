BREAKING: Steve Clifford Agrees to Return as Head Coach of Hornets

Friday evening, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Steve Clifford has agreed to return to the Charlotte Hornets as head coach.

In his five seasons with the Hornets from 2013-18, Clifford compiled a 196-214 record with two postseason appearances. In 2015-16, he helped lead the team to its fifth-best record in franchise history going 48-34. Unfortunately, he followed that up with back-to-back 36-win seasons, leading to his dismissal.

After being fired by Charlotte, Clifford was hired to be the head coach of the Orlando Magic. He went 42-40 in his first year on the job, but was unable to continue that progress winning just 33 and 21 games the next two seasons.

