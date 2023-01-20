Steve Clifford Becomes Winningest Coach in Hornets Franchise History

There haven't been a whole lot of happy moments this season for the Charlotte Hornets, thus very few moments of celebration.

On Wednesday night, the Hornets had something to cheer about by not only getting back in the win column but by delivering head coach Steve Clifford his 208th career win as the team's leader, surpassing Allan Bristow for the most in franchise history.

Clifford compiled 196 wins in his first stint with the organization from 2014-18.

HORNETS' ALL-TIME WINS LIST

1. Steve Clifford - 208

2. Allan Bristow - 207

3. Paul Silas - 193

4. James Borrego - 138

5. Dave Cowens - 109

6. Larry Brown - 88

7. Bernie Bickerstaff - 77

8. Gene Littles - 37

9. Sam Vincent - 32

10. Dick Harter - 28

11. Mike Dunlap - 21

