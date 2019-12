Terry Rozier had another impressive scoring performance on Saturday at the Spectrum Center, but it wasn't enough to will the Charlotte Hornets to a win over the Utah Jazz.

Rozier led all scorers with 29 points, but the Hornets fell 114-107.

In 36 minutes of play, Rozier connected on 11-of-26 shots and also had four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.

Rozier's next game will be in Boston against his former team, the Celtics.