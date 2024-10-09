Terry Rozier speaks on his love and admiration for Charlotte and the Hornets
For the first time since being traded last January, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier made his return to Spectrum Center to face his old team, the Charlotte Hornets, for a preseason affair.
In pregame shootaround, Rozier was made available to the media and briefly spoke on what the city of Charlotte and the Hornets' organization meant to him
“Just the open arms they opened to me with when I first got here. It’s just special, man," Rozier said. "I always tell people that this is a great place to live and the people are super nice. Can’t take that for granted. It was a special four years for me here”
As far as the game is concerned, it wasn't the most welcoming of returns for Rozier as he had a rough night offensively, hitting just 3-of-10 shots from the floor, including coming up empty-handed on three three-point attempts. He finished the game with seven points, four rebounds, two assists, and one block in Miami's 111-109 loss.
He'll have another crack at the Hornets here soon, though. Charlotte's regular season home opener will be against Rozier and the Heat on October 26th at 7 p.m. EST. Then, we'll likely see a video tribute to Rozier at some point during the game.
