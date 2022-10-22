Terry Rozier's Status for Sunday's Hornets-Hawks Game

A scary moment occurred in the fourth quarter of Friday's home opener against the New Orleans Pelicans as guard Terry Rozier hit the deck and immediately reached for his right ankle.

As bad as the injury looked, Rozier was able to stay in the game after the media timeout and remained in the game until the Pelicans began to pull away.

"I'm great," Rozier said in regard to the injury. "I feel good. The boot is just to help it feel better for Sunday. I'm fine."

There's no questioning Rozier's toughness and passion to be on the floor to help his team. That said, it doesn't appear that the Hornets' medical staff will allow him to play in Sunday's game in Atlanta against the Hawks as he has been listed as doubtful on today's injury report.

According to head coach Steve Clifford, the injury doesn't appear to be serious and it's more about erring on the side of caution. Fellow guards LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Cody Martin (thigh) have been ruled out for Sunday's game.

The Hornets and Hawks are scheduled to tip-off inside State Farm Arena at 5 p.m. EST.

