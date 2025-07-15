The Charlotte Hornets have made their decision on Josh Okogie
The Charlotte Hornets released forward Josh Okogie, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
Okogie’s $7.7 million contract was set to become guaranteed today, after both sides decided to push the decision date back.
The Hornets acquired Okogie in a deal with the Phoenix Suns in January, and Okogie aveaveraged 8.9 points and 1.2 steals during 15 games with the squad.
The Hornets are able to clear a roster spot and not receive any hit, given that Okogie’s contract was not guaranteed.
Okogie was a clear cut/trade candidate this offseason and was included in several of our mock trades this offseason to help match salaries and prove the other team a 3&D option off the bench. Contending teams who still have roster space will be able to get Okogie now without having to part with any assets.
