The Charlotte Hornets have made their decision on Josh Okogie

Okogie’s $7.7 million contract guarantee date was today.

Owen O'Connor

Apr 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Josh Okogie (12) shoots before a game against the Chicago Bulls at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Josh Okogie (12) shoots before a game against the Chicago Bulls at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets released forward Josh Okogie, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Okogie’s $7.7 million contract was set to become guaranteed today, after both sides decided to push the decision date back.

The Hornets acquired Okogie in a deal with the Phoenix Suns in January, and Okogie aveaveraged 8.9 points and 1.2 steals during 15 games with the squad.

The Hornets are able to clear a roster spot and not receive any hit, given that Okogie’s contract was not guaranteed.

Okogie was a clear cut/trade candidate this offseason and was included in several of our mock trades this offseason to help match salaries and prove the other team a 3&D option off the bench. Contending teams who still have roster space will be able to get Okogie now without having to part with any assets.

