The Hornets disastrous 2024-25 season just might lead them to Cooper Flagg
It’s been another chaotic season for the Charlotte Hornets, one that’s involved plenty of dysfunction, injury setbacks, and head-scratching trades. But here's the thing—this might just be the kind of chaos that leads them to the future they've been hoping for all along. Seriously. Stick with me here.
Let’s start with the obvious: this team is in full-blown rebuild mode. They’ve been trying to figure it out since they hit the reset button a few years ago, and 2025 might be the year it all clicks. But before that happens, they’ve had to deal with a few painful realities, particularly between injuries and trades. But, as the saying goes, sometimes things have to get worse before they get better. And right now, the Hornets might be positioning themselves for the ultimate silver lining—the *2025 NBA Draft.*
The Hornets made a major decision to ship out center Mark Williams, just as he was beginning to capture national attention as the one of the league's emerging big men. He is back in the fold after Los Angeles rescinded the trade, but his return could make for some awkward feelings on both sides. Just a few weeks before attempting to trade Williams, the Hornets traded his backup Nick Richards, who had carved out a solid role as a reliable big man.
Which brings us to the team's injury history. In what had the potential to be a breakout season, the former No. 2 overall pick is now out for the season with a knee injury. Last year's trade deadline acquisition, Grant Williams, will also miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury, leaving the team without a much-needed veteran presence.
And, of course, there’s LaMelo Ball—the star who’s been dealing with his own injury issues all season. We’ve seen flashes of his brilliance (28 points per game season), but when your franchise player is playing through nagging injuries while the rest of the roster is decimated, things aren’t exactly going according to plan. It’s safe to say that Charlotte’s “depth chart” looks more like a depth puddle.
But, here’s the twist: this might be exactly what they need.
With the injury bug running rampant, the Hornets are going to rack up more losses than anyone would like, which might just put them in prime position to land the No.1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. This year's top pick will likely be more coveted than usual, thanks to Cooper Flagg, the 6’9" phenom who’s already generating buzz as the next big thing in basketball.
Through 22 games as a Duke Blue Devil, Flagg is averaging 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. The 18-year-old is expected to come in and make an immediate impact at the professional level, and if the Hornets have the luck to snag him, they could have the cornerstone they’ve been waiting for.
While the Hornets’ season looks like a dumpster fire at the moment, that top pick could be the spark they need to completely reshape the franchise.
