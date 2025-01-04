The Hornets' Jan. 17th game vs. Bulls yanked from primetime National TV spot
The NBA announced on Friday that the Charlotte Hornets' home game versus the Chicago Bulls on January 17th will no longer air on ESPN. The game will now be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast. The tip-off time has also changed from 9:30 p.m. EST to 8 p.m. EST.
Barring a change made at a later date, this piece of news means the Hornets will go another season without playing a single game on national TV. ESPN likely wanted this game initially for the LaMelo Ball versus Lonzo Ball matchup, but with the Hornets struggling mightily and LaMelo in and out of the lineup with wrist and ankle injuries, the matchup is not as appealing to ESPN or its viewers. Well, at least one could assume that.
Charlotte blew a 13-point halftime lead against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, bringing their record to 7-26 on the year. They'll be back in action tomorrow evening in Cleveland to face the best team in the league, the Cavaliers. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST.
