    • October 18, 2021
    The Hornets' Success Rides on Hayward's Health

    The best ability is availability. Can Gordon Hayward stay healthy in 2021-22?
    The Charlotte Hornets are looking to take the next step in their rebuild under 4th-year head coach James Borrego. Last year, the Hornets finished with a 33-39 record and clinched a spot in the play-in game for the playoffs but were embarrassed by the Indiana Pacers by a 144-117 score. Wednesday night, the Hornets will open up the season against the very team that ran them off the court in that play-in game.

    For Charlotte to clinch a spot in the playoffs in 2021-22, the key is to have forward Gordon Hayward stay healthy. Over the last four years, Hayward has only appeared in 115 games and just 44 games a year ago in his first season as a Hornet. 

    Last season, Hayward was able to stay on the court until he suffered a right foot sprain that would sideline him for nearly a month. The injury occurred when Hayward drove down the middle of the paint and stepped on the foot of Pacers center Myles Turner. Should the Hornets luck out and Hayward somehow magically plays in all 82 games - something he's never done, Charlotte should be a lock to make the postseason. Without him, the Hornets could struggle to piece together a winning season. 

    The biggest issue with this team, in my opinion, is not having a go-to scoring option beyond Gordon Hayward. You could make an argument for LaMelo Ball but he's not exactly someone you want taking the last shot with the game on the line. Let's be honest, Ball is much better at attacking the rim than he is shooting jump shots. As he continues to develop his game, Ball could be that guy a couple of years down the road. He's just not there, yet.

    Charlotte's roster just isn't quite to the point to where it can still make a run without arguably their best scorer. Cody Martin, Wes Iwundu, and Kelly Oubre Jr. are capable of filling in here and there but if they are asked to replace Hayward for an extended period of time, we will see the Hornets struggle to win games. 

    The Hornets open the season with the Pacers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST.

