The Lakers-Hornets dilemma: Health scare or cold feet?
The Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers are dancing a trade tango that might as well have been choreographed by chaos itself.
The drama unfolded in classic NBA fashion: the Lakers sent Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and a future first-round draft pick to Charlotte for their quickly emerging big man, Mark Williams. Then, a couple of days later, the deal crumbled, reportedly because of issues with Williams’ physical. But wait, weren’t the Lakers just hours before telling everyone they had vetted his health thoroughly?
General Manager Rob Pelinka, accompanied by the Lakers’ team doctor Kris Jones, confidently assured us that Williams was “still growing into his body,” adding, “We fully vetted his health stuff, we fully vetted his injuries, and we're not concerned about those," according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.
Enter the Hornets’ response.“We are excited to welcome Mark back to our Hornets organization. After the other team aggressively pursued Mark, we made the difficult decision to move him. We have always held great respect for Mark’s talent, work ethic, and character. We are thrilled to see him rejoin our roster as a dynamic presence at the starting center position. His return strengthens our team, and we look forward to the impact he will make on and off the court.”
While the response is full of encouraging buzz-words, the Hornets still manage to sound like somebody apologizing to their significant other for being unfaithful.
After Pelinka and the Lakers seemed so confident, we’re left wondering: did they miss something, or did they just get cold feet once the deal was made public? All we know is, this trade might’ve been called off, but the mystery behind it is just beginning. And who’s laughing now? Let’s just say it’s definitely not anyone in Charlotte or L.A.
