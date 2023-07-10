The Morning After: Lakers 93, Hornets 75

Las Vegas, NV - Entering the NBA2K24 Summer League, the Charlotte Hornets had the fourth-best odds to walk away win the championship of the event. But after two games in the California Classic and two games in Vegas, the Hornets look like they may not win a single game this summer. It's that bad.

Sunday evening, the Hornets fell to 0-2 in Summer League with a 93-75 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here are my takeaways in today's edition of The Morning After.

Defense, anyone?

There were a few issues on the defensive end in the first half but nothing that allowed the Hornets to spiral out of control. The second half was a different story allowing 54 points on 17/33 shooting from the field. 24 of those points came inside the paint. There's a major lack of urgency and want to on that end of the floor.

No one to step up

Brandon Miller had an off night shooting 4/18 from the field and 0/7 from three-point range. He impacted the game in other ways but when he doesn't shoot it well, this team has no chance. There are few guys who I won't mention by name by should be obvious when looking at the box score, that just start throwing shots up and enter what I call "panic mode". Does Miller really have to carry this team night in and night out?

What is it going to take?

The Hornets have been punched in the mouth a few times now. There is no response and the second adversity hits, heads go down and selfish/boneheaded plays pop up all over the tape. I know it's just Summer League but this is an important time for each of those players on the roster. They either don't have a set role or are fighting for a roster spot. What will it take to wake this group up?

