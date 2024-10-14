The three worst trades in Charlotte Hornets franchise history
The Charlotte Hornets, have faced their share of challenges over the years. While they've had moments of glory, some decisions, particularly in the realm of trades, have left fans scratching their heads.
Here are three trades that stand out as particularly regrettable in the Hornets' history including one that altered the NBA for years to come.
Larry Johnson to the New York Knicks (1997)
The trade involved exchanging a young, promising star. Larry Johnson was an up-and-coming player with the Hornets. He was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 1992 and made the All-NBA Second Team in 1993. He was also a two-time All-Star in 1993 and 1995. On the other hand, Anthony Mason, who was acquired in the trade, was a valuable asset on defense but only lasted three seasons in Charlotte.
Although Johnson didn't have the same level of success with the Knicks as he did with the Hornets, the Texas native did play a part in helping New York reach the finals during the 1998-99 season.
The Hornets suffered consequences after trading Johnson, as he got his revenge during the 1997 playoffs by helping the Knicks sweep the Hornets 3-0 in the first round.
Kemba Walker to the Boston Celtics (2019)
Kemba Walker was a fan favorite, but his departure was a strategic move to create salary cap flexibility and rebuild the team. Despite Walker's desire for a max contract, the Hornets were hesitant to commit to such a long-term deal for a 29-year-old player.
Instead, they signed him to a lucrative $141 million over four years and then traded him to the Boston Celtics. In return, the Hornets acquired 25-year-old Terry Rozier.
Rozier would go on to average 20 or more points per game in a season three times during his five and a half seasons with the Hornets.
However, the case can be made that the move did not provide enough value to justify losing a franchise player.
Walker's departure created a significant gap in the Hornets' backcourt. Fortunately, the addition of LaMelo Ball in 2020 has provided the organization with a new foundational piece.
Kobe Bryant to the Los Angeles Lakers on draft night (1996)
Speaking of Kobe Bryant, in 1996, a draft-day trade would forever alter the landscape of the NBA. The Charlotte Hornets selected Bryant with the 13th overall pick, but almost immediately, they traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Vlade Divac. This move, while controversial at the time, proved to be one of the most significant trades in league history.
Divac only lasted two seasons in Charlotte, while Bryant went on to have a legendary 20-year career with the Lakers. Bryant's career included 18 All-Star appearances, five NBA championships, 15 All-NBA selections, 12 defensive team selections, and he was named league MVP in 2008.
Bryant later confirmed that the Hornets had told him, "They had no use for him." The trade turned into the biggest nightmare the Hornets could imagine.
In retrospect, the Kobe Bryant trade is widely considered a win for the Lakers. It not only brought them championship success but also helped establish them as a dominant force in the NBA for years to come. While the Hornets may have missed out on a generational talent, the trade served as a valuable lesson in the risks and rewards of draft-day deals.
While there is no telling how things would have played out if the Hornets had never traded the hall of famer, it arguably goes down as the biggest "what if" in NBA history.
