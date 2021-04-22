It's April. There are three weeks left in the regular season, one that's already been loaded with more dips and turns than one of the mega rollercoasters at Carowinds.

And the Charlotte Hornets are in the playoff hunt.

Including Thursday night's game against Chicago, the Hornets have 15 games remaining to make their push to participate in the postseason for the first time since 2016. That's why, despite losing five of their last six games, they remain upbeat.

Hey, after all they're still playing meaningful games. Plenty of them.

"It’s fun," Devonte' Graham said after the team's shootaround Thursday. "This is what you dream of, to be in this position. We’ve got ourselves in a good position. Coach was saying earlier in our meeting, if you would say this is the position we’d be in at the beginning of the year, before we started, you would take that. So we’ve got like 15 games left. You’ve just got to go out, put your all out, and roll the dice and see what happens."

Eight of the Hornets' final games are against teams currently in the postseason picture. They have dates with Boston (twice), Denver, the LA Clippers, Miami and New York among others. Heading into Thursday night's action, they sit in eighth place -- 1 1/2 games ahead of Indiana.

Does that put any more pressure them to get it done?

"Not necessarily pressure, but we know every game is a must win," Graham said. "It’s so close from, what, eight to four is two games (difference) or something like that? I try really not to watch game by game or how many. You’ve got to take it one game at a time and we’ve just got to focus on the Bulls. Once we play this game we’ll lock in on the Cavs. We’ve got enough pieces and enough firepower to score and get stops and win games. So we’ll see where we end up at the end of 15 games."

The trick is to do whatever they can to finish above the seventh spot. That would lock them into the postseason without having to battle their way in through the new format the league implemented. Similar to what they did in the bubble in Orlando following the league's restart last summer, the play-in tournament will determine which teams get the final two seeds in each conference.

With the way things are set up, if the regular season ended Wednesday the Hornets would be taking on the Heat in the tournament.

"Personally, I don’t want to be in the play-in tournament," Graham said. "I would rather solidify a spot and be able to rest while you are waiting for a team to come out of that tournament or whatever the case may be. But I definitely think it’s pretty good for those teams in that range to be able to get a chance to get into the playoffs. And that’s just my thoughts. But personally, I want to be in a position where we already know we are in."