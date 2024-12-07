All Hornets

Three biggest challenges currently facing the Charlotte Hornets

Learn about the obstacles hindering the Hornets during the 2024-2025 NBA season.

The Charlotte Hornets (6-16) have had a rough start to the 2024-2025 NBA season. Plagued by injuries to key players, offensive struggles, and a lack of in-game chemistry, the team has struggled to find its footing.

The Hornets face a daunting challenge as they attempt to break their seven-game losing streak, five of which were decided by six points or fewer.

Let's examine the three biggest challenges the team is facing in the midst of the holiday season.

Injuries

LaMelo Ball
The injury bug has mercilessly bitten the Hornets, with key players like LaMelo Ball (calf), Miles Bridges (knee), and Tre Mann (back) sidelined.

The team's offensive flow and defensive stability have been shattered, leaving them struggling to find their footing.

Charlotte received a significant boost with the return of centers Nick Richards and Mark Williams.

Richards had missed all but two games in November due to a rib injury but made his return on November 30th against the Atlanta Hawks.

Nick Richards
Williams, who had been sidelined for a year following a back injury that cut his 2023-24 season short, faced additional challenges with a foot injury during training camp. He made his season debut on December 3rd against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Just as the frontcourt regained its health, the backcourt took a hit with Ball and Mann sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Offensive Struggles

Hornets
The Hornets' offensive woes have been exacerbated by the absence of their star players. They rank a dismal 27th in scoring (107 PPG), 27th in assists (23 APG), and 25th in offensive rating (109.0), highlighting their struggles to generate points and facilitate efficient offense.

To compound their woes, they've shot a league-worst 42.6% from the field, highlighting their lack of offensive firepower and playmaking ability.

The absence of key players has exposed the team's offensive limitations and made it difficult to generate consistent scoring opportunities.

Lack of In-Game Chemistry

Charles Lee
Building chemistry is a crucial aspect of team success, and the Hornets have faced significant challenges in this area.

Frequent roster changes and injuries have disrupted their continuity, making it difficult for players to develop a strong understanding of each other's strengths and weaknesses.

As a result, the team has struggled to execute their plays efficiently and often appears disorganized on both ends of the floor. Until they can establish a solid foundation of chemistry, the Hornets will continue to face difficulties in achieving their goals.

