Three Predictions for KJ Simpson's Rookie Season with the Hornets
KJ Simpson, a 2nd round pick by the Charlotte Hornets, brings a promising skillset to the team. Here are three predictions for his rookie season.
Solid Backup Point Guard
Simpson's most likely role will be as a backup point guard behind LaMelo Ball and Vasilije Micic. He's shown a knack for running an offense and has a solid shooting stroke. Expect him to spend a lot of time in Greensboro to develop into a position to provide reliable minutes off the bench and contribute to the team's overall depth later in the season.
Impressive Shooting Efficiency
Simpson's college shooting numbers were impressive, he averaged 19.7 PPG and shot 47.5% from the field, including 43.4% from 3-point range and he has the potential to maintain that level of accuracy in the NBA. Look for him to become a reliable shooter from both inside and outside the arc, adding another scoring dimension to the Hornets' offense.
Defensive Improvement
While Simpson's defense could benefit from improvement, his quickness and tenacity suggest he has the potential to become a solid defender. With the right coaching and development, he could develop into a capable defender, making him a more valuable asset to the Hornets.
