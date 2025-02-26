Hornets head coach Charles Lee provides injury update on Tidjane Salaün
Charlotte Hornets rookie forward Tidjane Salaün missed last night's game, a 128-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors due to ankle soreness, adding to the team's struggles amid a four-game losing streak.
Head coach Charles Lee updated Salaün's status following the the game.
"He's day-to-day," Lee said. "He woke up this morning feeling a little sore, tried to do some of his testing and evaluation with our medical staff, and it makes sense for him to have a night off. We'll evaluate him game-to-game."
The rookie's absence comes as the Hornets face mounting challenges, having lost their last four games by a staggering combined margin of 145 points.
Salaün, who has appeared in 43 games this season, has averaged 5.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting just 30.5% from the field.
The Hornets finish their nine-game road trip tomorrow in Dallas before returning home for the first time since February 7th.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Jusuf Nurkic interestingly labeled a DNP - coach's decision on Tuesday night
Do the Hornets need to consider shutting LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams down?
Hornets coach Charles Lee praises KJ Simpson after career-high scoring effort