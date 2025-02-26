All Hornets

Hornets head coach Charles Lee provides injury update on Tidjane Salaün

Salaün missed last night's game against the Warriors due to ankle soreness.

Ali Jawad

Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaün against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaün against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Charlotte Hornets rookie forward Tidjane Salaün missed last night's game, a 128-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors due to ankle soreness, adding to the team's struggles amid a four-game losing streak.

Head coach Charles Lee updated Salaün's status following the the game.

"He's day-to-day," Lee said. "He woke up this morning feeling a little sore, tried to do some of his testing and evaluation with our medical staff, and it makes sense for him to have a night off. We'll evaluate him game-to-game."

Tidjane Salaün - Charlotte Hornets
Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson controls the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The rookie's absence comes as the Hornets face mounting challenges, having lost their last four games by a staggering combined margin of 145 points.

Salaün, who has appeared in 43 games this season, has averaged 5.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting just 30.5% from the field.

The Hornets finish their nine-game road trip tomorrow in Dallas before returning home for the first time since February 7th.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Jusuf Nurkic interestingly labeled a DNP - coach's decision on Tuesday night

Do the Hornets need to consider shutting LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams down?

Hornets coach Charles Lee praises KJ Simpson after career-high scoring effort

What do the Hornets do with Tre Mann?

Published
Ali Jawad
ALI JAWAD

Home/News