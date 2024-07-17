Tidjane Salaün Records First Career Double-Double
Many were surprised by the Charlotte Hornets' selection in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, taking Tidjane Salaün with the sixth overall pick. While it's still entirely too early to tell if Jeff Peterson and co. got it right, the 18-year-old Frenchman is off to a terrific start.
In his Summer League debut, he posted eight points and seven rebounds. On Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets, he recorded his first career double-double with ten points and ten rebounds in just 18 minutes of action. He went 4/8 from the field, including 1/4 from three. You can tell that he still has a lot to figure out at this level, but he looks the par and at this stage in the game, that's really all you need to see from him. The skills and traits are there, they just have to be developed.
Salaün had an impressive coast to coast finish at the rim that also drew a foul midway through the third quarter - a play that raised a few eyebrows from those in attendance.
Salaün and the Hornets will be back in action this evening at 5:30 p.m. EST as they take on the Boston Celtics.
