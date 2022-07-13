Trade Packages the Hornets Should Offer to Utah for Donovan Mitchell

For the last couple of months, there have been rumors that the Utah Jazz were looking to trade star guard Donovan Mitchell. They continued to say that they were not looking to trade him, but now, their tone has changed.

Utah appears to be going full rebuild mode after parting ways with head coach Quin Snyder, trading away Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, and now being interested in moving Mitchell.

Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak stated earlier this offseason that he probably wouldn't make any "splash" moves and would be hesitant to add a big-name veteran to this roster. However, I don't think that frame of thinking remains the same given the situation that has unfolded with Miles Bridges. If everything regarding Bridges turns out to be true, not only should he never play for the Hornets again but he shouldn't be allowed to play in the league ever again.

The Hornets can't sit back for much longer waiting to make a decision on Bridges. They need to act now and go get another piece to build around alongside LaMelo Ball. Could you imagine a backcourt that consists of Ball/Mitchell? It would easily become one of the best duos not only in the Eastern Conference, but the league as a whole.

How could it happen? Here are three trade packages that the Hornets could possibly get a deal done.

Proposal No. 1

Hornets receive: Donovan Mitchell, Jared Vanderbilt

Jazz receives: Kelly Oubre, P.J. Washington, JT Thor, Mason Plumlee, three future first round picks

I'm not sure the Jazz would want Plumlee but he is what helps make this trade work financially. Washington would be considered the "crown jewel" of this deal in terms of the known assets. Oubre could be someone they flip at the trade deadline for future draft compensation.

Although this move would solidify Charlotte's backcourt, it would give them a fairly thin/weak frontcourt. They will have to heavily rely on Mark Williams, Kai Jones, Nick Richards, and Jalen McDaniels which isn't ideal. Vanderbilt has elevated his game over the last couple of years, but he's not going to move the needle much and will likely be limited to a role of 20 minutes max.

Proposal No. 2

Hornets receive: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gay

Jazz receives: Gordon Hayward, James Bouknight, P.J. Washington, three future first round picks

This is probably the most realistic proposal of the three as it would greatly benefit both teams. Hayward would have the opportunity to finish his career where it started and the Jazz would also get two intriguing young players that they can build around with Bouknight and Washington. Obviously, the two aren't going to be franchise-type players but they can be key players in what Utah wants to do in the future.

For the Hornets, you get Mitchell plus a seasoned veteran in Gay that will replace Hayward and can bridge the gap to the next starting three whether it be JT Thor, Bryce McGowens, or someone else. This trade would need to have Gay included in order for Utah to take on Hayward's salary.

Proposal No. 3

Hornets receive: Donovan Mitchell, future 2nd round pick

Jazz receives: PJ Washington, Terry Rozier, JT Thor, two future first round picks

This deal makes the most sense for Utah if they don't want to go full-blown rebuild mode. Rozier and Washington are two quality starters that can help keep this team afloat while Thor will be someone that could see an expanded role. Utah may want to replace Thor with Kai Jones and if that's the case, so be it. I would still make that deal if I were Mitch Kupchak.

