Tre Mann's impressive performance propelled the Hornets to victory over Raptors
Tre Mann is already playing a major role off the bench for the Charlotte Hornets, particularly in their most recent contest a 138-133 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
The former Florida Gator led the team with 27 points and also recorded four assists, two steals, and one block. His impressive offensive performance has earned him the trust of both his coaches and teammates.
"They're giving me confidence—the coaches, my teammates—that I can go out there and just play," Mann expressed post-game. "I feel like when I'm playing free, that's when I play my best basketball, and they just let me go out there and play free."
Despite the victory, Mann acknowledged a lapse in the second unit's performance, during which the Hornets watched their 23-point lead diminish.
"That second unit, we kind of allowed that run to start, and we've got to be better. I take responsibility for that because I'm the point guard of the second unit," he stated.
Regardless, it's still worth noting that Charlotte's bench played a crucial role in the victory, outscoring Toronto's bench 71-30.
Mann is clearly enjoying his role with the Hornets. In his first full season in the Queen City, the 23-year-old Gainesville, Florida native is averaging 20.5 points per game, shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. He is currently leading all bench players in scoring.
"I'm super happy that I'm here playing my game," he concluded.
As Mann gains confidence and experience, he is becoming more of a key player for the Hornets moving forward.
