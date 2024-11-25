Tre Mann ruled out for Hornets' home matchup with the Orlando Magic
When the Charlotte Hornets square off with the Orlando Magic tonight in Spectrum Center, they'll do so without the services of reserve guard Tre Mann, who continues to nurse a lower back injury.
Mann has been in and out of action for the last couple of weeks, and while it may be alarming that he hasn't been able to remain on the floor, it could be more of a maintenance thing rather than a constant re-aggravation of the injury. There hasn't been much light shed on his situation, but if he happens to miss a string of games, that's when it will be time to become concerned.
In 13 games this season, Mann is averaging 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and three assists per game, shooting it at a 43.5% clip from the field and 40% from three-point land.
The former first-round pick of the Oklahoma City Thunder has really blossomed into a key bench piece for the Hornets, and if he's able to shoot it this well throughout the entirety of the season, he'll be someone Jeff Peterson and Charle Lee want to keep around beyond the 2024-25 campaign.
The Hornets will continue to be without Miles Bridges (knee), DaQuan Jeffries (hand), Nick Richards (rib), and Mark Williams (foot).
