Tre Mann's Spider-Man tattoo leads to a new three-point celebration
Tre Mann has come into this season ready to turn heads—both with his game and his style. Not only has the Charlotte Hornets guard switched up his look on the court with a looser, baggier jersey fit, but he’s also debuting some fresh ink that’s drawing attention.
Over the off-season, Mann got a new Spider-Man tattoo on his right forearm, and he’s not letting it go unnoticed. After sinking a shot, he’s been spotted pulling off a celebratory move that mirrors Spider-Man's iconic web-slinging pose. By pressing his fingers to his palm, Mann mimics shooting webs, channeling his inner superhero with every bucket.
While Mann’s web-slinging celebration is catching eyes, so is his performance. Even though he hasn't cracked the starting lineup during preseason, he's been putting up great numbers. Averaging 14.5 points over two preseason games, Mann is playing with a chip on his shoulder, and it’s showing in his on-court presence.
Tre Mann is bringing a fresh energy to the Hornets this season. After joining the team last year, he stepped into a starting role, but with Josh Green now in the mix, Mann faces a challenge for that spot. Fans should be eager to see if Mann’s play continues to excel and helps him reclaim his place and become a key part of the Hornets' success this season.
