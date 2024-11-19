All Hornets

Tre Mann's status for NBA Cup game versus Brooklyn revealed

A look at the Hornets' injury situation heading into tonight's game in Brooklyn.

Schuyler Callihan

The Charlotte Hornets will get a boost off the bench tonight as guard Tre Mann has been upgraded from questionable to available for tonight's NBA Cup matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Mann has been dealing with a back issue recently and sat out Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 11 games this season, the former Florida product is averaging 14.5 points, three rebounds, and three assists per game while shooting 41.2% from the floor and 34.8% from three-point land.

Prior to the back issue popping up, Mann had posted three 20-point performances against the Rockets, Raptors, and Celtics, including setting a season-high 27 in the win over Toronto.

The Hornets, however, will continue to be without the services of centers Mark Wiliams (foot) and Nick Richards (rib), along with guard DaQuan Jeffries (hand).

The Hornets and Nets will get things started at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Schuyler Callihan
