Tre Mann to remain sidelined at least two weeks with disc irritation
The Charlotte Hornets continue to battle injury woes, as backup guard Tre Mann has been sidelined with disc irritation in his lower back. The team announced that Mann will be reevaluated in two weeks, meaning he will miss at least the next few games.
Mann's absence is a significant blow to the Hornets, who are already without their star point guard, LaMelo Ball, due to a calf strain. Both players are expected to miss multiple weeks, leaving Charlotte's backcourt depleted.
The 23-year-old's last appearance occurred on November 21 in a 123-121 overtime win against the Detroit Pistons.
In his first full season with the Hornets, Mann is averaging 14.1 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, and three assists while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range in 13 games played.
Mann has scored in double figures in 10 out of his 13 games this season. His season-high performance occurred on October 30, when he scored 27 points, finishing with 10 of 19 shooting, for a shooting percentage of 52.6%. He also made 4 of 8 attempts from beyond the arc during a 138-133 victory over the Toronto Raptors.
With Ball and Mann sidelined for a while, the Hornets will need players like Vasilije Micic and rookie KJ Simpson to take on bigger roles and help try and snap a four game losing streak.
The Hornets will be back in action tonight, hosting the Atlanta Hawks at the Spectrum Center at 6 PM EST.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Spread & Over/Under Predictions: Hawks at Hornets
Charles Lee doing more with less provides optimism for the Hornets' future
Injury-riddled Hornets host Trae Young and the Hawks
Hornets rookie KJ Simpson says team is tired of the 'coming-up-short mentality'
LaMelo Ball has entered NBA.com's MVP Ladder with red-hot start to the season