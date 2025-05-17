Two former Hornets will play for the Chicago Triplets in the Big 3 league
The Big Three will have some representatives from the Buzz:
Two former Charlotte Hornets will play for the Chicago Triplets in the Big Three league this summer: Kemba Walker and Montrezl Harrell.
The two never crossed paths in Charlotte, with Walker leaving Charlotte a few seasons before Harrell arrived.
Kemba is widely considered the greatest Hornet ever, and is now an assistant coach with the Hornets. Walker last played in the NBA in the 2022-23 season, before spending a season in Europe. The UConn product retired in 2024, before joining Charles Lee's coaching staff last summer. He holds the record for most career points by a Hornet, and averaged 19.8 points across his eight seasons with the franchise.
Harrell has also not been in the NBA since the 2022-23 season, and is a member of the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association. The Hornets acquired Harrell at the 2022 deadline, where they sent Vernon Carey, Ish Smith, and a second round pick to the Wizards for the former Sixth Man of the Year winner. He averaged 11.4 points across 25 games.
The Big 3 league will take place this summer.
