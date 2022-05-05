A couple of more names to know as the Hornets look for a new head coach.

Earlier this week, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that four candidates will interview for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching job - Mike D'Antoni, Kenny Atkinson, Darvin Ham, and Sean Sweeney.

Now, Wojnarowski reports that two more names have been added to the list - Milwaukee assistant Charles Lee and Brooklyn assistant David Vanterpool.

Lee, 37, has been on the Bucks coaching staff for the past four seasons, meaning he was a part of the team's NBA championship run last year. Prior to following Mike Budenholzer to Milwaukee, he was with the Atlanta Hawks for four seasons. He has been an assistant in the NBA since the age of 29 but is still searching for his first head coaching gig. As promising as his future may be, I have a hard time believing Michael Jordan and Mitch Kupchak will hire a first time head coach.

The same can be said for David Vanterpool who is a very well-respected assistant around the NBA. His time will come, but it may not be with the Hornets. After retiring from playing in 2007, he joined the coaching staff of CSKA Moskow, the final team he played for. He spent four seasons with the organization before getting his first NBA gig with the Portland Trailblazers in 2012. He stuck on the Blazers staff through 2019 and has since been with the Minnesota Timberwolves (2019-21) and Brooklyn Nets (2021-present).

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.