Two players the Hornets need to see more from down the stretch
The 2025 NBA All-Star Week descends upon San Francisco's Chase Center, transforming the Bay Area into a showcase of basketball excellence.
The league's elite athletes will compete in signature events like the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest, and the highly anticipated All-Star Game.
While superstars illuminate the All-Star stage, their colleagues across the league use this break to recuperate and strategize for the season's crucial final stretch. With the trade deadline now passed, teams are locked into their rosters for the playoff push.
The remaining months of the 2024-2025 NBA season represent more than just a march toward the playoffs—they're a crucial proving ground for players seeking to cement their roles or earn new contracts. Every game becomes an audition, every minute an opportunity to demonstrate value.
For the Charlotte Hornets, a franchise committed to youth development, this period is particularly significant. Two players in their roster will look to showcase more down the stretch.
Nick Smith Jr.
Nick Smith Jr., the Hornets' 2023 first-round selection from Arkansas, represents one of these players. The sophomore guard's raw statistics—7.9 points per game on 40.3% shooting—tell only part of the story.
Smith's three-point accuracy has dipped from an impressive 43.2% in his rookie campaign to 34.1% through 33 games this season however, Smith's natural scoring instincts and exceptional athleticism are areas that caught the eyes of the Hornets' evaluators two years ago.
Even with limited playing time overall, the 20-year-old, in the wake of injuries, has capitalized on increased minutes in February, averaging 16.7 points per game while shooting 52.1%. His length and scoring ability hint at significant untapped potential.
If the young guard can remain consistent in his recent play, the rest of the season offers Smith an opportunity to justify his first-round draft position and secure a more prominent role in Charlotte's plans.
Tidjane Salaün
Let's not get ahead of ourselves here remember Tidjane Salaün is still a rookie and, like Smith Jr. is still in the development stage.
Since being drafted in the first round in 2024, Salaün has seen action with both the Greensboro Swarm and the Hornets. With injuries impacting Charlotte this month, the Frenchman has seized his opportunity, playing 20+ minutes in four of his last five games.
Although Salaün has fared well defensively, his offensive game has been hampered by poor shooting. He is currently converting only 31.6% of his field goal attempts and 28.6% of his three-point attempts.
The injuries on the team provide the 19-year-old forward with an opportunity to play more minutes and finish his rookie campaign on a high note.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Mark Williams vs. LaMelo Ball: Which Hornets star has the more uncertain future?
Player grades for key Hornets going into the All-Star break
New Hornets center Jusuf Nurkić excited to play with young core
Could LaMelo Ball become the next marquee name in the NBA trade market?