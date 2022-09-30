Vacancy: All Hornets Video Content Creator

ROLE DESCRIPTION - VOLUNTARY (2-4 hours per week)

As part of the All Hornets team, you will be responsible for in-house video production for the video channel on AllHornets.com This role requires planning, creation and design editing skills. We're looking for a digitally savvy content creator to produce ground-breaking videos on a variety of topics. The ideal candidate will have a passion for the NBA, and be nimble and eager to stay up to date with best practice. We are looking for someone creative, independent and dynamic and. In this role, you'll be able to conceptualize, research, produce and edit high-quality content with a particular emphasis on video and graphic design. As this is a voluntary role we are flexible and open to discuss how best to adapt this role to match the capacity of the candidate.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Create original video content, avoiding the use of copyrighted material.

Work on social media content including video and visual assets. Producing and editing pieces of content for social distribution.

Use creative video editing techniques to produce innovative content.

Possess good storytelling skills.

Create a video content plan.

Work collaboratively with other site contributors.

Post-production and editing of all videography

​​​​​​​WHAT ABOUT YOU:

Experience of creating and producing engaging videos.

Ability to think creatively.

Ambitions/Experience to work in sports media.

Post-production and editing experience.

A good understand of the NBA Landscape, specifically the Charlotte Hornets

Active social media user with experience of various social channels.

Access to video editing software is a bonus.

Over the age of 16.

HOW TO APPLY - Deadline 17th October

Create a taster video (Maximum 3 minutes) about the Charlotte Hornets on a topic of your choice. Publish the video privately on a video platform of your choice and send the viewing link to allclthornets@gmail.com.

Please include a word attachment within your email with a maximum of x500 words outlining why you are interested in the role and any relevant experience you have.