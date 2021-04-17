Vernon Carey Jr. dazzles in first career start

Rookie center found out Friday morning he was going to get the nod to begin the game

Those who've been wanting to see Vernon Carey Jr. in meaningful action got their wish Friday night.

Rather than starting Bismack Biyombo at center as he had in 11 of the previous 14 games, Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego decided to go in another direction against the Brooklyn Nets. He inserted Carey Jr. into the starting lineup and it paid off immediately.

The rookie nailed his first four shots, including one beyond the 3-point arc, and was a key spark in the Hornets' 130-115 loss. He posted a career-high 21 points to go with six rebounds, logging 35 minutes.

Displaying a smooth game complete with a long-distance jumper to assist in stretching the defense and opening up things for others, Carey Jr. was a breath of fresh air for a team ravaged by injuries.

"This is why we drafted him," Borrego said. "There's a feel that you can't teach and this kid's got it. We've been eager to see it out there. We just haven't had the opportunity, and tonight we had that opportunity and we used it. I thought he was great. His feel around the rim. His hands. His feet. His ability to rebound. He blocked a few shots. He impacted the rim. So I thought he was fantastic tonight. Now can he build on it, can he he grow? That's going to be the challenge here.

"But I think he showed his versatility. The ability to score around the paint. The midrange. The three. He can pass. A very skilled individual."

Borrego said he knew Thursday night he was going to start Carey Jr., but didn't deliver the news to the 20-year-old until the morning shootaround. Carey Jr. didn't seem the least bit fazed by it all.

"I was definitely excited and thankful for the opportunity really," Carey Jr. said. "I was just super excited after hearing I was going to start."

Carey Jr. certainly has a fan in Miles Bridges.

"I'm happy for Vern that he's finally getting a shot," said Bridges, who scored a career-high 33 points. "I kind of knew what he was capable of because I watched him in college a lot."

After his debut as a starter, it's safe to say Carey Jr. has dented the center rotation and then some. Cody Zeller registered a DNP-Coach's Decision and it could be that way for the near future should Carey Jr. continue to open eyes with the type of performance he had against the Nets.

"If he has this type of impact," Borrego said, "I'd be foolish not to give him more minutes."

Quotable: "I think that was Miles having pride about his game, pride about his team. He went out here and he competed. And Miles, he's missed two games in his career. He continues to play. There's no excuses. He just wants to get better. He just wants to win. He's driving these guys in timeouts. He deserves this. He's worked his tail off to get here." -- James Borrego on Miles Bridges

Noteworthy: By scoring 33 points, Miles Bridges became the seventh different player on the Hornets to total 30 or more in a game this season. That is tops in the NBA, one ahead of Toronto.

Up next: vs. Portland, 7 p.m. Sunday