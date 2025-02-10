Victor Wembanyama comments on Charlotte Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaün
Victor Wembanyama’s recent comments about Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaün has caught the attention of NBA fans and insiders alike. After the San Antonio Spurs faced off against the Hornets, Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in 2023, shared his admiration for his fellow Frenchman:
“I know most of them, my first thought is being proud…for Tidjane, for example, I know he’s a very hard worker and very competitive. I’m not surprised he was awaiting the matchup.”
For Salaün, being recognized by Wembanyama is a significant milestone. The 6th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Salaün has spent time developing in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm before being called up to the NBA. His recent performances have been impressive, averaging 9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 56% from the field—an efficient contribution that shows he’s ready for bigger minutes.
Though his G League numbers weren’t perfect, with 39.3% shooting from the field, the time spent there allowed him to develop more confidence and refine his game. Since returning to the NBA, Salaün has shown improvement in both his scoring and efficiency, proving that the hard work has paid off.
Wembanyama’s praise is a major endorsement for Salauün, signaling that his talent is being noticed beyond just the Hornets’ front office. For Charlotte, Salaün’s continued growth offers hope for the future. With Wembanyama’s recognition, it’s clear that Salaün’s potential is starting to shine, and the Hornets may have found another key building block for their future success.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
The Lakers-Hornets dilemma: Health scare or cold feet?
LaMelo Ball snubbed from the All-Star Game again
Hornets fall to the Pistons despite incredible effort
Charlotte Hornets reward Moussa Diabate's relentless efforts with a three-year NBA contract