Victor Wembanyama to Sit Out Game vs. Hornets on Friday

Wemby will be on the bench for tomorrow's game in Charlotte.

It looks like we will have to wait another year to can see a Brandon Miller vs. Victor Wembanyama matchup. 

According to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Wembanyama will sit out Friday's game in Charlotte and play in the back end of the back-to-back against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. The team is being cautious with his ankle injury and has put him on a minutes restriction.

Yes, the two squared off against one another last week but Miller played just nine minutes before leaving the game with a back injury. And yes, the two play completely different positions and won't ever matchup on one another but they'll forever be tied together as the top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

In last week's 36-point win over Charlotte, Wembanyama posted 26 points, 11 rebounds, and a pair of blocks. He is averaging 19.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, and 2.9 assists per game this season.

The Hornets and Spurs are slated for a 7 p.m. EST tip on Friday at Spectrum Center.

