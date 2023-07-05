Victor Wembanyama vs Brandon Miller is Happening

The 1st vs 2nd pick in the 2023 draft looks to be a blockbuster showdown

At 9pm EST on Friday July 7th, the NBA world will have their first glimpse of Wembanyama in an NBA uniform taking on number two overall pick Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets.

The San Antonio Spurs have already beaten the Hornets in Summer League this year with a 98-77 victory WITHOUT Victor Wembanyama. Brandon Miller played in the first game and finished with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block, six turnovers, and seven fouls. Kai Jones who projects to guard Wembanyama, struggled on the night finishing with two points, no rebounds, no assists, and two steals in 21 minutes.

The game will be shown live on ESPN, with both players under the national spotlight in what looks to be the most anticipated Summer League match-up in some time.

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and James Plowright