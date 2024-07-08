What Charles Lee Said Following Win Over China
The Charlotte Hornets picked up their second straight win in the California Classic, defeating the Chinese National Tea, 93-62 on Sunday night.
Following the win, Hornets head coach Charles Lee answered a few questions from the media in attendance.
Overall thoughts on the win
“I thought the guys came out with the appropriate mindset and playing our brand of basketball. I thought defensively we had really good physicality to us. The activity was really good again and then offensively, we played with really good pace. We were able to stretch their bigs out to the three-point line and get some second side actions. I thought Bryce (McGowens) played a really good game.”
Where China challenged the Hornets most
“They bring a high level of physicality on their end. So our guys need to learn that come NBA season, the intensity is going to be elevated, the physicality is going to be elevated, and you got to learn how to own your space. That’s where I thought everyone really responded at a very high level today.”
Defensive effort
“I challenged the guys in terms of the man on the ball. I think that it started there and not getting beat so easily and then once we were getting beat, slapping down and not having great discipline. And as I challenged them, as usual, this group, they responded. They stepped up to the challenge and did a much better job in the second half of defending without fouling. It’s not going to be perfect, but they worked through it and they kept competing.”
