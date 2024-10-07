What Cody Martin's injury means for the Hornets' preseason plans
The Charlotte Hornets opened their pre-season on Sunday with a 111-109 loss to the New York Knicks. Despite not coming away with the win, we learned more about what the Hornets' rotation might look like through the preseason with Cody Martin, amongst others, out with injury.
Martin is listed as day-to-day after spraining right wrist and a thumb laceration during the Hornets' final training camp practice. As a key rotation piece for the upcoming season, the sixth-year wing’s injury means that the rotation will look different as Charlotte navigates the preseason.
On Sunday against the Knicks, the Martin-size hole in the rotation meant a healthy dose of rookie Tidjane Salaün in the lineup.
The sixth-overall pick out of France saw 22 minutes on the court, which tied Miles Bridges for the most minutes on the team. Scoring 11 points on 4-8 shooting, including 3-5 from three-point range, Salaün made great use of his extended look to start the preseason. He also chipped in a rebound for good measure.
Touted for his athleticism, length, and motor through the pre-draft process, Salaun already has many of the tools necessary to be a contributor at the NBA level. Martin’s injury provides a chance to see even more of the rookie than we may have seen otherwise.
If Salaün can continue shooting with the efficiency we saw on Sunday, it might not be long before we see him snag an extended look in the lineup, regardless of injury.
