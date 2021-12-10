What James Borrego Had to Say About Friday's Matchup vs Kings

On what he would like to see from Kai Jones and Vernon Carey Jr. tonight and how they could impact the game if he turns to them:

“Play hard. Play aggressively. I just want to see them go out there and compete, that’s the biggest thing. It’s going to be a great experience for them. We’ll learn more about them, but it’s fantastic for them. The opportunity to go out there and play an NBA game. Play with aggression, play with great spirit, compete your tail off and let’s go get a win.”

On if he has an idea on his starters and rotation tonight:

“I have an idea. A lot of this will be on the fly as we go. Both the guys that are out – potentially out with PJ and Nick, we’ll find out more about PJ as we go – those were our two 5s last game, so we can slide down, play small. Obviously, Vernon and Kai got to be ready to go. JT has the ability to slide to the 5 as well. Could see some small out there, but Vern’s got to anchor a lot of those minutes. Kai Jones could be out there as well. We’ll just have to mix and match tonight, put different lineups out there and see who has some rhythm and feel out there. We’ll all learn here together tonight.”

On what he wants to see from Kai Jones with the opportunity he may get tonight:

“Just compete, play hard. He’s an athletic, young man that, you feel him out there. He’s not out there just wandering and lumbering up and down the sideline. This guy has great energy. He’s going to fly around. He’s going to make plays – probably some good, probably some learning moments as well, but that’s okay, that’s part of his growth process. He’s got great energy. If he’s out there, you’re going to feel him. He can run with anybody and that fits our style. Impact the rim, go rebound and just play with great spirit and compete your tail off.”

