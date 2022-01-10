What James Borrego Had to Say About Monday's Matchup vs Bucks

On their approach to tonight’s game after beating the Bucks in the previous matchup just days ago:

“You got to be 10% better. You got to be 10% better tonight – effort, execution, energy.”

On the impact of losing Kelly Oubre Jr. due to Health and Safety Protocols:

“He’s given us so much offensively – the 3-point shooting, the ability to stretch the floor offensively. We’re going to miss that tonight, but I expect our defense to pick up tonight. We’re going to have to make up for it on the defensive end. Obviously, we need shots to go, but I’m going to rely on those guys coming in off the bench to give the spark defensively in his absence. So, we got to be better on that end of the floor and we got capable men that can step up and make shots as well. We’ll just find it in different ways tonight.”

On being prepared for moments where players might suddenly be out and guys staying ready to step up:

“Yeah, the last two years, same thing. Nothing changes here. We just keep playing. Next man up, great opportunity. Every individual in that room has stepped us this season – rookies have stepped up; veterans have stepped up. It’s a great opportunity for someone else now to have an impact on the game tonight, so plenty of capable bodies to help us tonight.”

