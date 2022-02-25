What James Borrego Said Ahead of Game vs Raptors

What happened in previous two losses to Toronto

“Went back and watched both games. We had great shots in both of them. We got to step up and make shots, obviously. Not turn it over, not fuel their offense going the other way – I think that will be significant tonight. Making sure we get shots on goal. Hopefully those are going in tonight, which I believe they will and getting back, setting our defense. Not allowing the easy ones in transition off turnovers. So, we got to be smart. They’re a very active defense, long defense. We got to make sure we don’t fuel their offense by turning it over.”

Any possible minutes restriction for Cody Martin

“Feel it out. I don’t have a restriction on it now. It’s just communication between the two of us and Joe Sharpe and we’ll figure it out as we go. But he’s looked good the last two days.”

Attacking the rim

“I think you’re on it. Is there 5-10% that we could do better? Yes. In general, our identity’s clear and we’re doing the right things that have made us successful this season and even last season. We get the ball to the paint better than anybody. We’re number one in drives as you’ve said. Obviously, you’ve done your homework on this and that’s significant – when you can get the ball to the paint, good things happen in general. We’re getting great shots. We’re getting to the free-throw line. We’re making more free throws. Unfortunately, against Toronto last game, we were 9-for-40 from 3 and we had better 3s than them – we had better shots from 3 than they’d had. We just got to stay with it, keep believing. I think we’re rested now – recharged our mind, our body, our spirits, and we move forward. But I don’t want us to lose hope in what we’re doing because we’re doing a lot of good things and we’re playing to our identity, which is a strength of ours and we just got to stay with that.”

