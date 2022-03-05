What James Borrego Said Ahead of Game vs Spurs

RE Keys for tonight:

“Good energy, good spirit and playing for 48 minutes. We made shots in San Antonio, hopefully we make shots again tonight. Getting off to a good start is extremely important tonight.”

RE LaMelo Ball’s recent struggles:

“He’s getting a lot of attention from defenses first of all. He’s 20. He’s going through his first full season in the NBA as well. This is where you want to be though getting everybody’s best challenge.”

RE Dejounte Murray:

“He has come a long way. His IQ, his feel for the game has grown so much. He’s got our full attention tonight.”

RE Coach Pop chasing all-time wins record:

“I’m honored to be a small part of it. Hopefully it happens at home, not here tonight. I’m so thankful for my time with him.”

