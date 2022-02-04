What James Borrego Said Ahead of Matchup vs Cavaliers

James Borrego met with the media for a few minutes before tonight's game against Cleveland. Below are a couple of quotes from the press conference. The entire presser can be viewed at the top of this page.

Cavs being without Lauri Markkanen

"There's one less 7-footer, but we still have two 7-footers out there. Even if just one of those guys on the floor, that's elite rim protection. If Jarrett Allen is on the floor with anybody, that's elite rim protection. Obviously Markkanen adds another layer to their length and size. We've got to continue to attack the rim. It's just about rim decisions now and kick outs. I like where we are at getting down hill, we just need to make the right decisions."

LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges not in the All-Star Game

"Well obviously it's disappointing. Where we're at in the standings and the type of year they've had individually and collectively as a team, it's disappointing. Now it's about responding to that. Now it's about motivation to get better individually and to make a statement as a team. From my standpoint it only adds fuel to the remainder of the season for both of them.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.