Skip to main content

What James Borrego Said Ahead of Matchup vs Cavaliers

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego spoke with the media ahead of Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

James Borrego met with the media for a few minutes before tonight's game against Cleveland. Below are a couple of quotes from the press conference. The entire presser can be viewed at the top of this page.

Cavs being without Lauri Markkanen

"There's one less 7-footer, but we still have two 7-footers out there. Even if just one of those guys on the floor, that's elite rim protection. If Jarrett Allen is on the floor with anybody, that's elite rim protection. Obviously Markkanen adds another layer to their length and size. We've got to continue to attack the rim. It's just about rim decisions now and kick outs. I like where we are at getting down hill, we just need to make the right decisions."

LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges not in the All-Star Game

Read More

"Well obviously it's disappointing. Where we're at in the standings and the type of year they've had individually and collectively as a team, it's disappointing. Now it's about responding to that. Now it's about motivation to get better individually and to make a statement as a team. From my standpoint it only adds fuel to the remainder of the season for both of them.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17608185_168388579_lowres
News

What James Borrego Said Ahead of Matchup vs Cavaliers

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17458379_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Update Gordon Hayward's Status vs Cavaliers

14 minutes ago
USATSI_17076694_168388579_lowres
News

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Cavaliers

4 hours ago
Untitled design (98)
News

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Cavaliers

4 hours ago
USATSI_17004993_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Cavaliers

5 hours ago
USATSI_17135025_168388579_lowres
News

LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges Snubbed of First All-Star Appearance

22 hours ago
USATSI_17609107_168388579_lowres
News

2022 NBA All-Star Reserves Revealed

22 hours ago
zoom_0
News

WATCH: James Borrego Postgame vs Celtics

Feb 2, 2022