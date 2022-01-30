What James Borrego Said Ahead of Matchup vs Clippers

Head coach of the Charlotte Hornets James Borrego met with the media prior to today's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Below are a few quotes from his presser. You can watch the full interview at the top of this page.

Kelly Oubre's status

"We'll see where he's at. He was better yesterday. We'll see what he looks like now in warmups and go from there. It's just a matter of reading him and how he feels."

Thoughts on Clippers

"Yeah, they're going to challenge us to play for 48 minutes. The goal is to build a lead against this team. We know they're not going to die, so our guys are aware of it but the focus is on possession by possession and we'll figure it out. But the goal is to get the lead and build it."

Early start

"Great vibe. They're awake. They're all present and they're all accounted for. They look rested. I didn't see a lot of sleep in their eyes. I also saw kind of like a perkiness about them. That was good. They're ready to go, our group is ready to go."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.