What James Borrego Said Ahead of Matchup vs Heat

The impact of Montrez Harrell thus far

“We’re learning him. I’d say the biggest impact is in the locker room. The voice, the leadership. Something we’ve needed, we value. He’s got credibility, toughness, physicality, energy and he’s brought a voice to our program that we’ve needed. That’s the first thing. Secondly, just his energy in the paint area. Something we’ve needed. Getting some stuff around the rim. A way to settle us on the interior to play through him a little bit. I think we’ve all seen Trez impact a game instantly when he comes into a game and he’s had the same effect here. We’re learning him, he’s learning us, we’re kind of on the fly right now, but it’s been a valuable addition to our program and he’s going to help us these last 22-23 games for sure.”

What Miami has done in two previous games that has caused them trouble:

“Well, they’re a very good defense. They’re physical. We had a five-point lead going into the third quarter and they picked it up there in the third. We’re going to have to handle their pressure. They switch a lot of our stuff. They try to take away our pick-and-roll with their switching ability and they have a 5 that can do that. So, we’re going to have to find other ways to exploit them, some in transition. You can see that they’ve really had an emphasis on taking away our transition game, getting back. They obviously put size on Melo. I’d expect [Jimmy] Butler to start on him again to bring physicality on Melo and try to eliminate his pick-and-roll game. We’re going to have to find other ways to move them. You got to shoot the ball well against them and not turn it over, I think that’s the biggest thing. Getting shots on goal tonight is important and that really is what cost us last game, we gave them too many points off of our turnovers and it really started in the third quarter. That’s what cost us. Obviously, you can’t have any eight-point quarter in this league and think you’re going to win many games. We got to have 48 minutes of sound, good basketball offensively and I think it starts with our spacing."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.