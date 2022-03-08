What James Borrego Said Ahead of Matchup vs Nets

On if they prepare for tonight’s game by going back to their early season matchup, recent games or a combination of both:

“Yeah, it’s a combination of the two. We watched the game. Tonight will have a different feel. Obviously, it’ll be its own game. There’s thing we can take from that game, learn a few things. They’re a different team, we’re a different team, but it doesn’t mean you can’t take some insight from the previous meeting. Tonight will be a completely different game. Great opportunity for our guys.”

On Jalen McDaniels’ status:

“Yeah, warmup thing. Game-time decision. We’ll see how he does in the next 20-30 minutes.”

On how Jalen’s possible return helps their depth:

“Well, it adds significant depth to our wing spot. The strength of this team has been the wing position, that depth there between Gordon, Cody Martin, Jalen, Kelly, Miles now. That group is versatile. I’ll put PJ in there as well at times. That’s the strength of our team, the depth there, the versatility, the playmaking of that group. Adding that piece back and Jalen is significant – he’s one of our best defenders, clearly. We’re a top 10 defense since Christmas, I think this only adds to it. He’s a good rebounder, slasher on the weak side, so it just adds and brings our core back, brings our strength back. Almost makes us whole and hopefully we get Gordon back here soon, but Jalen is a big of this defense and he adds to our offensive versatility as well.”

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.